Glass smashed and racist graffiti sprayed onto Norwich house

Vandals smashed glass on a door and sprayed racist graffiti onto a house in Norwich.

Police are appealing for information after an incident of criminal damage to a home in Howard Mews between 12.55am and 3.20am on Thursday June 17.

Racially offensive words were sprayed onto the house and glass on a door was also smashed during the incident.

Anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the times stated, or anyone with CCTV in the area, should contact PC 1825 James Cristoe at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/42246/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.