Police hunt this man after patient's death at Norfolk private hospital

Published: 11:50 AM September 9, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM September 9, 2021

Norfolk police want to speak to this man - Dami Tobi Ayans - in connection with their investigation into the ill-treatment of Cawston Park patient Ben King. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police investigating the circumstances around the death of a patient with Down's Syndrome at a Norfolk private hospital want to find the man in this photograph.

They have also taken the rare step of naming him, in the hope of tracking him down.

A serious case review into the deaths of three people who were patients at Cawston Park hospital near Aylsham was published today - and was scathing about the care they received there.

Ben King, 32, Nicholas Briant, 33, and Joanna Bailey, 36, died within just over two years of each other while they were patients at Cawston Park Hospital, near Aylsham.

A report commissioned by Norfolk Safeguarding Board raised concerns about the care patients received - and stated that Norfolk police were investigating ill-treatment of Mr King, who had Down's Syndrome and learning disabilities.

The report stated that at 6am on the day he died in July 2019 - : "A staff member 'approached (Ben) who was awake in his lounge/second bedroom' and 'rough handled him by pushing him roughly and dragging him down by his arms before hitting his head area with an open hand.' The carer '…then looked up to make sure that there was no one looking and hit (Ben) again in the head area with the back of his hand.'"

Further footage, which was shown at Mr King's inquest, shows Mr King slumped over at about 6.30am – while a carer sits in a chair by the door. The carer then walks off.

A nurse sounded the alarm at 7.07am when she could not rouse him, which was when Mr King was taken to hospital, where he died later that day.

An inquest into Mr King's death found major failings in the care he received.

Norfolk police today released an image of a man they want to talk to as part of their investigation - with Mr King's mother Gina Egmore, from Aylsham, having said: "If you ill-treated an animal, you get put in prison. But people ill-treated my son and they’re still free."

The man police want to find is Dami Tobi Ayans, 60, who is believed to have previously lived in the Costessey area.

He is wanted by police in connection with an investigation into ill-treatment under the Mental Capacity Act.

He is described as black and of heavy build. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/5553/21.

Police confirmed they had also investigated the circumstances around the death of Ms Bailey, from Romford, who died at Cawston Park in April 2018.

A police spokeswoman said: "The circumstances surrounding Joanna’s death were fully investigated and a case was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service against several staff members for the offence of a care worker wilfully neglecting an individual.

"However, due to insufficient evidence concerning Joanna’s time of death, it was not possible proceed with the case because it could not be established whether Joanna was still alive when staff failed to provide CPR.

"The investigation into Ben’s treatment is ongoing and a number of enquiries have been carried out in an attempt to trace the suspect who is wanted by police."