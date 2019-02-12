Police issue appeal after cash is stolen in mid-Norfolk burglary

Police have issued an appeal for information after cash was taken during a burglary in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A small quantity of cash has been stolen following a burglary in mid-Norfolk.

Officers from Norfolk police are now appealing for information following the crime which took place near Dereham.

The money was stolen from a property in Boyd Avenue, in Toftwood, between 10.30pm on Monday February 11 and 7.30am on Tuesday February 12.

It comes after police issued an appeal for residents in Dereham to be vigilant and consider their home security following a number of burglaries and some criminal damage in the market town.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between these times, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact DC Alex Gilmour at Thetford CID by ringing the non-emergency police number 101.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website crimestoppers-uk.org.