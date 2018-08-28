Police appeal after car stolen from outside house

Police are appealing for information after car theft in Needham. Picture: Archant Library

Police have appealed for information after a car was stolen from outside a house in a South Norfolk village.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Needham - vehicle stolen yesterday (22nd) from High Road between 8.30 and 1030pm.

Did you see anything or have information? Call 101 or crimestoppers 0800 555111. #1224 pic.twitter.com/Uxa09dZHI5 — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) November 23, 2018

A blue Nissan Murano was taken by thieves from a house on High Road in Needham, near the A134 close to Harleston.

The theft happened on November 22 sometime between 8.30pm and 10.30pm.

South Norfolk Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time to contact them.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555111.