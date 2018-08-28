Police appeal after car stolen from outside house
PUBLISHED: 16:10 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:11 23 November 2018
Police have appealed for information after a car was stolen from outside a house in a South Norfolk village.
A blue Nissan Murano was taken by thieves from a house on High Road in Needham, near the A134 close to Harleston.
The theft happened on November 22 sometime between 8.30pm and 10.30pm.
South Norfolk Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time to contact them.
Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555111.