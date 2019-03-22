Appeal for dashcam footage after large quantity of tools stolen from shed

A large quantity of tools have been stolen from a shed in Walpole St Andrew. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A large quantity of tools have been stolen from a shed in Walpole St Andrew.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The tools, including socket sets, a cordless drill, an electrical multi tool and an electrical saw, were taken from the shed in French’s Road between March 15 and March 19.

Police would like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between those dates.

Walpole St Andrew is located to the west of King’s Lynn.

Anyone with information should email investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting the investigation reference number 36/18600/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.