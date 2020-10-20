Burglars break into 18 sheds on an allotment
PUBLISHED: 18:28 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:28 20 October 2020
Burglars have broken into around 18 sheds on a town’s allotment.
They cut off the padlocks and forced the locks on the sheds on Mundford Road in Thetford.
Tools were among the items stolen.
The break-ins happened between 5pm on Monday October, 19 and 8.32am on Tuesday October, 20.
Police have launched an appeal for any information.
Anyone with information should call PC James Robinson on 101 with reference number 36/73996/20.
