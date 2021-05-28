Police appeal after motorboat stolen from outside a Norwich home
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14ft motorboat was stolen from outside a property in Norwich.
The incident happened sometime overnight between Sunday, May 23, and Monday, May 24, when the motorboat was stolen from outside a home in Charles Close.
The boat was recovered on Monday morning (May 24) on High Road in Beighton, however the outboard engine and marine equipment from within had been stolen.
The engine and equipment were recovered later on that day in Beighton.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone acting suspiciously in the area during the time stated, to come forward.
Please contact PC Paul Bassham in the Broadsbeat Team on 101 quoting crime reference 36/35428/21. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
