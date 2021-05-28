News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police appeal after motorboat stolen from outside a Norwich home

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:32 PM May 28, 2021    Updated: 12:47 PM May 28, 2021
Police on the A142 at Chatteris following reports of people jumping out the back of a lorry

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14ft motorboat was stolen from outside a property in Norwich.  - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14ft motorboat was stolen from outside a property in Norwich. 

The incident happened sometime overnight between Sunday, May 23, and Monday, May 24, when the motorboat was stolen from outside a home in Charles Close.  

The boat was recovered on Monday morning (May 24) on High Road in Beighton, however the outboard engine and marine equipment from within had been stolen.  

The engine and equipment were recovered later on that day in Beighton.  

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone acting suspiciously in the area during the time stated, to come forward.  

Please contact PC Paul Bassham in the Broadsbeat Team on 101 quoting crime reference 36/35428/21. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  2. 2 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
  3. 3 CCTV image released after indecent exposure in Morrisons
  1. 4 'Operation London Bridge' - town begins preparations for Queen's death
  2. 5 Teen charged with murdering his gran and attempted murder of his dad
  3. 6 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
  4. 7 Seven of the best pub play areas in Norfolk
  5. 8 Payment confusion sees woman face £160 charge for 'few seconds' stop
  6. 9 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
  7. 10 Man who attacked neighbour with bird bath given life sentence warning
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Cantley Primary School and Horning Primary School headteacher Chris Aitken. 

‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident

Video

Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
quad bikes

Norfolk Live | Video

'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon