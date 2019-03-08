Search

Police probe attack in city pub

PUBLISHED: 11:02 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 25 April 2019

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an assault in Norwich. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police photo appeal after attack in Norwich pub leaves man in hospital

Police have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to after an attack in a Norwich pub left a man in hospital with a head injury.

The assault happened at the Queen of Iceni, in Riverside, at about 11pm on Saturday, March 30.

Norfolk police said an altercation took place, in which a man suffered a head injury which left him needing hospital treatment.

Police want to talk to the man in the photograph in connection with the assault and asked the public for any information about a man 'with a badly cut hand' in the area at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101 or email cecilia.stone@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 36/21429/19

Police probe attack in city pub

