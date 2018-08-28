Search

Police appeal after arson damages church items

PUBLISHED: 10:55 23 January 2019

The parish church in Eye suffered damaged items when someone set fire to a large box of candles. Picture: Andrew Mutimer

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Police have renewed an appeal for information after an arson attack at a church.

Items in the parish church of St Peter & St Paul on Church Street in Eye were damaged when an offender set fire to a large box of candles which burned out of control.

The church at the centre of the town is one of the grandest in Suffolk with a flint-encrusted tower that was rebuilt in the second half of the 15th century and a historic array of furnishings, rood screen and loft.

The fire occurred sometime between 9.15am and 10.30am on January 5.

Police are appealing for information but have said there is no reason to assume other churches may be targeted. However they are warning people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police by calling 101, quoting 37/995/19. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and crimestoppers-uk.org

