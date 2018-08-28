Police and Norwich City FC bailiffs serve eviction notices to people moored on club’s land

Eviction notices have been served to those living on boats and land near to Norwich City’s ground.

Police helped bailiffs at the Carrow Road club serve seven eviction notices to people living on land owned by the club and boats next to the River Wensum in Norwich.

Norfolk Constabulary’s Broadsbeat team, which helps to keep people safe on the county’s waterways, were involved in the operation and took to social media on Tuesday night (January 15) to publicise the operation.

They tweeted: “With the help of ⁦‪@SgtMarkShepherd‬⁩ ⁦‪@NorwichPoliceUK‬⁩ Team we supported ⁦‪@NorwichCityFC‬⁩ Bailiffs with serving 7 x Eviction notices to persons living on their Land & Boats adjacent to the River Wensum #NorfolkBroads ⁦‪@BroadsNP‬⁩ #1048 / 1257 ⁦‪@NorfolkPolice‬⁩ ⚓‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yLpYBlEOOa”.