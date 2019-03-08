Search

Police and fire service now sharing the same Norfolk headquarters

PUBLISHED: 13:37 02 July 2019

Norfolk Constabulary and Norfolk Fire and Rescue at Wymondham.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

Norfolk's police and fire services are now working closer together than ever before with the two services sharing a control room at police headquarters.

Emergency operators from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are now co-located within the command and control room at the police Operations and Communications Centre (OCC) at Wymondham.

It is the latest development in collaboration plans which have already seen the relocation of the fire and rescue analysts team and senior management team to OCC in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

The move aims to provide a more-joined up approach between the two blue light services; delivering further improved service to the counties' communities while providing savings to the taxpayer.

Chief Fire Officer Stuart Ruff welcomed the move to a joint control room as a great opportunity to embrace a closer working relationship.

