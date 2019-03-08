Revealed: Tactics to combat hare coursing

Thie vehicle suspected of being used by coursers ended up in a ditch Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary Archant

Police have revealed two tactics farmers can use to combat hare coursing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Planting cover crops can disrupt dogs' line of sight Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary Planting cover crops can disrupt dogs' line of sight Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Rural crime officers say digging ditches around open land can stop coursers' vehicles in their tracks.

Those taking part in the illegal bloodsport often use 4x4s to drive onto farmers' fields.

A Range Rover suspected of carrying coursers ended up on its side in a ditch as it fled from police at Thorney, near Wisbech.

Three men were reported on suspicion of coursing near March Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary Three men were reported on suspicion of coursing near March Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Officers also recommend planting cover crops on fields of stubble to disrupt dogs' sight lines. Greyhounds and lurchers used by coursing gangs need to be able to see their quarry to chase it.

Yesterday three men were reported on suspicion of coursing and had their mobile phones seized at March.