Search

Advanced search

'It is soul-destroying' - Police admit defeat in hunt for cat killer

PUBLISHED: 13:45 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 22 December 2019

Scats and Bubba the cats, who were victims of attacks in April. Scats did not survive. Pictures: Ella Wilkinson/AJ O'Connor

Scats and Bubba the cats, who were victims of attacks in April. Scats did not survive. Pictures: Ella Wilkinson/AJ O'Connor

Archant

It was a spate of crime that rocked a cat-loving community earlier this year and saw several felines savaged by a knife-wielding attacker.

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella WilkinsonBubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

However, months on and police have admitted defeat in the hunt for the mystery NR3 cat attacker - or attackers - who still remains at large.

The spate of attacks saw five separate reports of cats suffering injuries at the hands of people, including one incident which saw AJ O'Connor's 10-year-old moggy Scats brutally killed.

Miss O'Connor, 26 and of Philadelphia Lane in Mile Cross, has urged officers to reopen the investigation and seek justice for her fallen feline.

She said: "Scats was unique - he was reared by Rottweillers before he came to me at eight weeks old and I had him for 10 years.

Scats the cat, who was killed in April. Picture: AJ O'ConnorScats the cat, who was killed in April. Picture: AJ O'Connor

"He loved being outside and exploring the block and was just such a sociable cat. He didn't deserve what happened to him."

You may also want to watch:

Miss O'Connor said she "broke down" when she heard the case had been closed and felt more should have been done.

She said: "It makes me physically sick to think I could be walking past the person that did this on a daily basis. It is soul destroying.

AJ O'Connor with her cat Scats. Picture: AJ O'ConnorAJ O'Connor with her cat Scats. Picture: AJ O'Connor

"I have always loved cats and everyone used to call me the crazy cat lady. I still have two, but I'm terrified to let them out of the house and I'll never be able to get another because I just can't replace Scats."

Another of the attacker's victims was mother-of-two Georgina Barnes's cat Bubba, who lost both his ears and suffered cuts to his back in a knife attack in April.

Miss Barnes, of George Pope Close, said: "We don't feel right that the case is closed and that the person has been left to do whatever they like. Thankfully, Bubba is doing great now - after eight months he and his brother Simba have finally stopped fighting and he is still a lovely, friendly, gentle cat."

In April, a teenager was arrested in connection with the attacks, however, he was released without charged.

AJ O'Connor with her cat Scats, when he was a kitten. Picture: AJ O'ConnorAJ O'Connor with her cat Scats, when he was a kitten. Picture: AJ O'Connor

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Unfortunately the investigation has been closed. All lines of enquiry have been exhausted including witnesses, CCTV, forensic opportunities and house to house enquiries.

"If further information were to come forward this would be reviewed."

Most Read

Landlords canoe to safety after flooding causes ‘huge lake’ in pub garden

After becoming stranded, the pub’s manager had to send her husband out on a canoe to get flood supplies for the family who live at the pub and have become stuck. Photos: Jodie Barett

‘Staggering’ - Driver five times limit among 10 arrested for drink-driving this weekend

Police arrested 10 people in the King's Lynn area for drink-driving this weekend. Picture: John Giles/PA Wire

How you can spot Santa over Norfolk this Christmas

Father Christmas on his sleigh. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Several flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Are Norfolk’s parents turning their backs on private schools?

Town Close School, an independent prep school in Norwich. Picture: Town Close School

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

What happened at Prince of Wales Road on one of the busiest nights of 2019

Norwich SOS Bus staff look after a woman on the floor outside of a bar

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Landlords canoe to safety after flooding causes ‘huge lake’ in pub garden

After becoming stranded, the pub’s manager had to send her husband out on a canoe to get flood supplies for the family who live at the pub and have become stuck. Photos: Jodie Barett

‘Staggering’ - Driver five times limit among 10 arrested for drink-driving this weekend

Police arrested 10 people in the King's Lynn area for drink-driving this weekend. Picture: John Giles/PA Wire

Police slam driver 154pc over drinking limit for 500 metre journey home from pub

Police officers have slammed a driver caught 154 per cent over the drink drive limit who was driving a mere 500 metres home. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/darrensp

‘It is soul-destroying’ - Police admit defeat in hunt for cat killer

Scats and Bubba the cats, who were victims of attacks in April. Scats did not survive. Pictures: Ella Wilkinson/AJ O'Connor

Police warning after car crashes in bad weather

Police have urged drivers to slow down after a car crashed in Great hockham due to bad weather conditions. Photo: Breckland Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists