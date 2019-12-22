'It is soul-destroying' - Police admit defeat in hunt for cat killer

Scats and Bubba the cats, who were victims of attacks in April. Scats did not survive. Pictures: Ella Wilkinson/AJ O'Connor Archant

It was a spate of crime that rocked a cat-loving community earlier this year and saw several felines savaged by a knife-wielding attacker.

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut off and his back was slashed, requiring stitches. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

However, months on and police have admitted defeat in the hunt for the mystery NR3 cat attacker - or attackers - who still remains at large.

The spate of attacks saw five separate reports of cats suffering injuries at the hands of people, including one incident which saw AJ O'Connor's 10-year-old moggy Scats brutally killed.

Miss O'Connor, 26 and of Philadelphia Lane in Mile Cross, has urged officers to reopen the investigation and seek justice for her fallen feline.

She said: "Scats was unique - he was reared by Rottweillers before he came to me at eight weeks old and I had him for 10 years.

Scats the cat, who was killed in April. Picture: AJ O'Connor Scats the cat, who was killed in April. Picture: AJ O'Connor

"He loved being outside and exploring the block and was just such a sociable cat. He didn't deserve what happened to him."

Miss O'Connor said she "broke down" when she heard the case had been closed and felt more should have been done.

She said: "It makes me physically sick to think I could be walking past the person that did this on a daily basis. It is soul destroying.

AJ O'Connor with her cat Scats. Picture: AJ O'Connor AJ O'Connor with her cat Scats. Picture: AJ O'Connor

"I have always loved cats and everyone used to call me the crazy cat lady. I still have two, but I'm terrified to let them out of the house and I'll never be able to get another because I just can't replace Scats."

Another of the attacker's victims was mother-of-two Georgina Barnes's cat Bubba, who lost both his ears and suffered cuts to his back in a knife attack in April.

Miss Barnes, of George Pope Close, said: "We don't feel right that the case is closed and that the person has been left to do whatever they like. Thankfully, Bubba is doing great now - after eight months he and his brother Simba have finally stopped fighting and he is still a lovely, friendly, gentle cat."

In April, a teenager was arrested in connection with the attacks, however, he was released without charged.

AJ O'Connor with her cat Scats, when he was a kitten. Picture: AJ O'Connor AJ O'Connor with her cat Scats, when he was a kitten. Picture: AJ O'Connor

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Unfortunately the investigation has been closed. All lines of enquiry have been exhausted including witnesses, CCTV, forensic opportunities and house to house enquiries.

"If further information were to come forward this would be reviewed."