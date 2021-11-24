News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Clampdown sees drivers caught using A140 rat-run

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:39 PM November 24, 2021
Uninsured car seized during police enforcement in Long Stratton.

Motorists have received warnings after police monitoring found a notorious Long Stratton rat-run being used by impatient A140 commuters.

Officers issued Traffic Offence Reports to drivers caught using St Michael's Road, which runs parallel the A140 through the centre of the town, as a way to avoid rush hour congestion.

Residents have long campaigned for enforcement on the access-only road, which has a 20mph speed limit but regularly sees drivers using the road to access services on Swan Lane especially during peak times.

Police have taken action against drivers usinf an A140 rat-run in Long Stratton.

Police reported three motorists for contravening access-only signs during enforcement action on Wednesday. Drivers were also dealt with for not wearing a seatbelt and for having no insurance. 

A residents' survey in 2015 raised safety fears and claimed the road's access-only status is regularly abused and the speed and sheer volume of traffic is on the increase.
 

