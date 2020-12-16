Call for information on theft of £6,500 worth of electric cable

Published: 10:19 AM December 16, 2020

Police are investigation after a large amount of heavy cable was stolen from a village in Norfolk Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

A woman has urged anyone with any information about the theft of more than £6,500 worth of electrical cable to contact police, despite the investigation having been closed.

A probe was launched after 300 metres of cable, weighing 1.3 tonnes, was stolen from property on Hall Road, Cantley.

Police had been appealing for witnesses to the theft, which happened sometime between 11am on November 11 and 3pm on November 13.

A police spokesman said: "All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the investigation has been closed. However, should any further information come to light, officers will investigate it."

But Imogen Budd, 47, who has a livery at Hall Road, Cantley, who had the cable for a shepherd's hut project they were looking to start at the site, still hoped someone might have information about the theft.

She said: "We've been here for just over a year and were just trying to start something new. It's just devastating."

