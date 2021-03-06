Vandals twice pour paint over children's play park

Published: 4:30 PM March 6, 2021 Updated: 4:34 PM March 6, 2021

Children's play equipment off Bungay Road in Hempnall, near Long Stratton, was left covered in paint - Credit: Google Street View

Children's play equipment was left covered in paint twice in the space of four days.

Paint was splattered over equipment, across the ground and on nearby trees at premises on Bungay Road in Hempnall, near Long Stratton, on Thursday, February 25.

The same vandalism was repeated again just a few days later on Sunday, February 28.

Police are appealing for witnesses and asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area on the dates stated to come forward.

Those with information should contact the Op Solve Team at Norfolk police on 101, quoting reference number 36/13908/21.