Parents and staff angry at theft of nursery play area items

Published: 5:30 AM May 18, 2021

More than £1K worth of items was stolen from Tom Thumb Nursery in North Lynn. - Credit: Tom Thumb Nursery

Parents and staff at a west Norfolk nursery have been left "angry and disappointed" by the theft of more than £1,000 worth of items for a children's play area.

A plate compactor and around 1,200 litres of bark have been stolen from the grounds of Tom Thumb Nursery in King's Lynn over the weekend after work on a natural children's play area started on Monday, May 10.

Operation director Jonathan Tricks said the money for the renovation, which includes a log cabin and climbing area, was raised by the North Lynn community and that parents have been left angry by the situation. The total amount of stolen items is around £1,300.

He said: "We're basically trying to make the garden as nice as possible for the children as they have spent the last year and a bit locked inside.

"We hired some equipment and bought bark, which was specially ordered in from a company based in Wales, and it was stolen. We discovered it on Sunday."

The plate compactor was hired from a local company and Mr Tricks said if the school are unable to find and return it they would have to pay £1,000 for a new one.

He said: "All the money was raised through bingos before the pandemic and we had a lady called Jean die and donate £1,000 of her will towards the garden project as well."

Mr Tricks believes a number of people jumped over the school's 5ft fence in an "organised event."

He added: "The plate wacker is so heavy, it has to be two or three guys. It was all under lock and key, none of the locks were broken. They even tidied up after themselves to make it look like they hadn't been there.

"Other nurseries have been forced to shut, but we're trying to do the opposite and expand and grow, and it's a kick in the teeth really when someone from the local community does the opposite."

He said police have been informed and will be visiting the site on Tuesday.

A £500 reward is on offer to anyone who can help the school recover the items.