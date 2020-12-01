Piers Corbyn appears in court after Norwich coronavirus sceptics protest

Published: 4:55 PM December 1, 2020

High profile coronavirus sceptic Piers Corbyn has appeared in court after being part of a protest against coronavirus pandemic restrictions held in the city.

Demonstrators wielding placards gathered at the Haymarket on Gentleman’s Walk in the city centre at shortly after midday on September 24 this year.

A crowd of about 50 people took part in the event that was part of a series of 27 protests being held throughout September in towns and cities across the UK - dubbed the ‘Covid-19 Truth Tour’.

Corbyn, 73, who is the older brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (December 1) after being charged with holding or being involved in holding a prohibited gathering of more than 30 people on land in a public outdoor place during the emergency period.

Corbyn, from Greater London, pleaded not guilty during the short hearing.

Appearing alongside Corbyn in the dock was Nigel Utton, 57, who also entered a not guilty plea to the same charge.

Corbyn and Utton, of Britannia Court, Trafalgar Square, Poringland, will both appear for trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on March 29 and March 30 next year.

Last month Luke George, 25, appeared before city magistrates having been part of the same demonstration.

George, from The Walks, Loddon, was charged with common assault after allegedly coughing at a woman during the event on September 24 which was also attended by Corbyn.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates on Wednesday, October 21 and will stand trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on January 19 next year.

A 37-year-old woman from the Norwich area arrested at the event for failing to provide her details to police was given a £10,000 fixed penalty notice for contravening the ban on being involved in holding a gathering of more than 30 people.

Leaflets handed out by protesters included claims that coronavirus is a hoax as well as anti-vaccines and anti-5G messages