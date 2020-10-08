Fisherman shocked after teens throw picnic table over sea wall

Lowestoft South Beach. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2016

A fisherman says he “could have been killed” after a group of teenagers threw a picnic table over a sea wall.

A picnic bench was thrown over the sea wall at Lowestoft's South Beach. PHOTO: Submitted A picnic bench was thrown over the sea wall at Lowestoft's South Beach. PHOTO: Submitted

Fisherman Alan says the group caused mayhem on Lowestoft sea front in the early hours of Tuesday.

The 61-year-old, from Bradwell, watched as the group threw bins into the sea before seeing the picnic table, from the Fisherman’s Wharf nearby, hurtling over the sea wall towards him.

He said: “I don’t know if they realised I was there or not, but it was quite scary at the time and it gets scarier the more you think about it.

“I took cover against the sea wall when I saw three youths approaching along the sea front, throwing bins into the sea and causing mayhem.

“A little while later I heard a scraping sound and looked up to see a pub’s picnic table coming in my direction.

“Thankfully I was able to jump out of the way, but it could have killed me if it hit me.

“I don’t think they should be allowed to get away with it.”

Alan, who was fishing at the spot for the first time, phoned the police.

He said: “They were taunting me but they were just silhouettes against the light.

“I turned my headlight on, what I call my supernova, and they ran away before I could identify them.

“A lot of people say they will never fish in this spot, and I was worried something like this could happen, but it was a quiet Monday night and there wasn’t a soul around when I arrived until they turned up.”

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed officers were called to South Pier, Royal Plain at 12.40am on October 6 following the incident.

They said: “Officers attended and carried out a search but the group could not be traced.

“Two of the men from potentially a group of three are described as both being teenagers.

“One had curly hair and the other one was wearing a parka jacket with a fur hood.

“It isn’t known what the other man looked like or what he was wearing.

“Further enquiries are being carried out including reviewing CCTV footage in the area.”

Anyone who may have seen the incident, or seen a group of people acting suspiciously in the area, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 37/58308/20.