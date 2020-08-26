Pressure sore concerns in run-up to woman’s death

Concerns were raised about a woman’s pressure sores in the months leading up to her death, an inquest has heard.

A hearing into the death of Phyllis Drew, who died aged 75 on April 4 at her home in Thorn Road, Fakenham, has been held at Norfolk Coroners’ Court.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mrs Drew had suffered from problems with her spine for many years, which led to spastic paraplegia as early as 2009.

Mrs Drew had been admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and had been cared for at Cranmer House Residential Care and day centre in Fakenham in the months before her death, and concerns were raised about her pressure sores, which were investigated.

Ms Blake said her medical cause of death was sepsis, due to a pressure sore, due to paraplegia and obesity.

Ms Blake said: “Unfortunately she was bed-bound and had limited ability to relieve herself. She had care and district nursing input. The matters were looked into by Adult Social Services. Unfortunately with pressure sores, you can reduce the risk of them but they can never be completely avoided.

“I am therefore going to give a conclusion that Mrs Drew died as a result of natural causes.”