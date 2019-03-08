Mobile phones stolen in multiple distraction thefts

A newspaper was used to cover up a mobile phone before it was stolen in a distraction theft.

Breckland police issued a warning after the theft in Wymondham today (Wednesday) at around 12.25pm.

They said the suspects went into an estate agents in Wymondham Market Place and placed newspapers on a desk to cover the victim's phone.

After striking up a conversation to distract the victim, the suspects pciked up the newspapers and the mobile phone before leaving.

The theft follows similar reports in Ingham, Suffolk, on May 17, and another at McDonalds in Thetford on May 20.

In the McDoanlds incident a mobile phone was stolen when two men asked members of the public for Euros, while they hid the mobile phone under newspapers.

Another occurrence was also reported to police yesterday, May 28, when a phone was stolen from a hairdressers' salon in Thetford, which again involved two men distracting staff by asking about hair products.

Police said in all of the crimes the men were seen leaving the area in a dark-coloured vehicle, potentially a BMW or a Mercedes.

Anyone with information can contact PC Paula Gilluley om 101.