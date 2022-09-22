Phone footage captured some of final moments of murdered teen's life

Video

Mobile phone footage of Lauren Malt behind her father's Mercedes car shortly before she was knocked over and killed - Credit: Norfolk Police

This mobile phone footage captures some of the last moments of a teenage girl's life, before she was run over and killed by her father.

Lauren Malt, 19, had been trying to tell her father Nigel Malt, now 45, to leave and go home after he had come to threaten her boyfriend with a crowbar.

Lauren Malt who was murdered by her father Nigel who ran over her in January this year - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Mobile phone footage captured by witnesses shows Lauren behind her father's Mercedes car in Leete Way, West Winch on January 23 this year.

The Mercedes car Nigel Malt used to run over and kill his daughter Lauren - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Moments after the footage was taken Malt reversed the car at his daughter, running her over before driving over her.

Lauren was killed in the horrifying incident and on Wednesday (September 21) Malt was sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years.

Nigel Malt who has been jailed for the murder of his daughter Lauren - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

It was after he had been convicted of murder at an earlier trial at Norwich Crown Court.

Malt, of Lynn Road, King's Lynn, had at the time of his daughter's death been estranged from his family having twice assaulted his wife in 2021.

Nigel Malt has been jailed for the murder of his daughter Lauren in Leete Way, West WInch - Credit: Danielle Booden/Shutterstock

He had been arrested and released on bail with conditions not to contact her but breached those conditions to contact his wife Karen and daughter Lauren.

In light of the case, and the fact Malt had breached orders not to contact his wife, Detective Chief Inspector Holly Evans has said they would be "looking at what opportunities there were for any positive changes that can be made".

She said: "Everything has to be treated on a case by case basis and the restrictions rely on people informing the police which is not always an easy thing for them to do.

"We will work with partners to make sure those seeking to be protected can come forward to us and report these things so we can take a positive course of action."

Jess Phillips MP, and shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, said what was needed was a "register and monitoring system" for offenders with restraining orders against them.

The MP said the reality was that when people call police regarding breaches the "police just simply don't have the resource to respond" and "most victims of domestic abuse know that".

She said: "There needs to be a better monitoring system, a register of repeat and violent perpetrators and stalkers where monitoring systems, not dissimilar to the sex offenders register, exists."

After Malt was sentenced Lauren's family issued an emotional tribute to her.