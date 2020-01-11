Search

Could phone call help solve 35-year-old murder?

PUBLISHED: 10:57 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 11 January 2020

YARMOUTH: Supplied pic of Tony Miller (right) with his murdered brother Peter.3 of 3. Bill Darnell 8/4/99

Detectives have received a "call of interest" more than 30 years after a man was stabbed to death in his home.

Anthony Miller (left), brother of murder victim Peter Miller, and Acting Detective Inspector Neil Stewart (right), outside Great Yarmouth Police Station to launch a new appeal into Peter's murder on the 35th anniversary of his death. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Anthony Miller (left), brother of murder victim Peter Miller, and Acting Detective Inspector Neil Stewart (right), outside Great Yarmouth Police Station to launch a new appeal into Peter's murder on the 35th anniversary of his death. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Police issued a renewed plea for information following the murder of Peter Miller last month on what was the 35th anniversary of his death in Great Yarmouth.

The body of 24-year-old Peter was found in the kitchen of his home in Camden Place, Yarmouth, at about 7.45pm on Sunday, December 9 1984.

He died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Peter's brother Tony, who found the body, last month helped launch a renewed appeal for information into the murder which police say has thrown up a call of interest which they will now be looking into.

Peter Miller unsolved murder in December 1984 in Great Yarmouth. Camden Place Picture: James BassPeter Miller unsolved murder in December 1984 in Great Yarmouth. Camden Place Picture: James Bass

Detective Inspector Neil Stewart, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: "The appeal resulted in one call of interest which we will explore over the coming weeks.

"A 35-year-old murder enquiry is always going to be challenging but I remain convinced that someone knows who committed Peter's murder and I still hope that in time, someone will have the confidence to come forward with that vital piece of information we need."

The last time Peter had been seen alive was earlier that Sunday afternoon when he helped a neighbour with household repairs.

Having lived in hope for more than 30 years that he would eventually find closure, Tony, 58, from Gorleston, told of his pain in the quest to find his brother's killer.

Speaking last month he said: "It affects you every day but I will not stop. I cannot give up hope."

Family members who found Peter reported a strange smell in the air as they arrived at the home and a CS aerosol canister was found inside lying on the floor. It is believed that the canister was used by either his murderer or Peter as he was being assaulted.

More than 100 officers were involved in the original investigation, carrying out more than 2,500 lines of enquiry and taking more than 1,000 statements although despite extensive inquiries and a number of arrests no-one has ever been charged in connection with the murder.

Anyone with information should call the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 01953 423819.

