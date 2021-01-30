Two sex offenders jailed in Norfolk this week

Published: 7:44 AM January 30, 2021

Philippe Campbell, left, and Lee Patterson were jailed in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

These two men were sent to prison in Norfolk this week in separate sex offence cases.

Philippe Campbell

Philippe Campbell was jailed in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Campbell, 45 and of Horton Road in King's Lynn, was sentenced this week after being convicted in September last year of three counts of facilitating child sex offences and three offences of encouraging the commission of non-consensual intercourse.

Those offences, committed last year, involved five victims – three children and two adults.

Campbell claimed he was exploring sexual fantasies when he set up a profile in which he included a photo of a real 12-year-old girl who he offered out for sex.

He provided details of her address as well as details of her Facebook page and suggested she could be abducted and raped.

Norwich Crown Court heard that he had, in fact, been talking to an undercover police officer.

Sentencing Campbell to an extended 18 year-sentence, made up of 12 years custody and six years on licence, Judge Stephen Holt said it was “hard to think of a more wicked thing to do”.

Lee Patterson

Lee Patterson was jailed in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Patterson, 23 and of no fixed address, was sentenced on Wednesday, January 27, after admitting two offences of sending grossly offensive indecent matter by electronic communication and breaching a sexual harm prevention order and notification order in December 2020.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Patterson, who was already a convicted sex offender, had posted indecent material on a secret Twitter account he had set up.

It was discovered by a sharp-eyed probation officer – Patterson was subject to a sexual harm prevention order, which meant his internet use was monitored.

The court heard he had now been recalled to prison as he had been jailed 16 months in March 2020 for a previous breach, and he was already on the sex offenders' register for life.

Jailing him for two years, Judge Maureen Bacon told him: "You are a persistent offender. You are unable to restrain yourself even though court orders have been put in place."