Teenager in ‘turmoil’ after rape and sex assaults by man

PUBLISHED: 10:24 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 13 May 2020

Philip Moy, 41, from Hindringham, was jailed for eight years for sex attacks on a teenager Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A teenager was subjected to “horrific” acts of rape and sexual assault by a man with a “destructive relationship with alcohol”, a court has heard.

Philip Moy, 41, raped and sexually assaulted the teen victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, in an attack which has left her with enduring both physical and psychological problems and caused her “turmoil”.

Moy, of Wells Road, Hindringham, near Fakenham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 11) to be sentenced having previously admitted one count of rape and another of sexual activity with a child on January 24 this year.

He also admitted a further charge of sexual activity with a child on the same date when he appeared at court via videolink.

The court heard part of a statement from the victim which described how the attack left her with physical discomfort as well as ongoing psychological problems.

She was also “struggling to sleep” since the offences which left had left her in a sense of “turmoil”.

The offender had attempted to prevent the victim from reporting what had happened by stating he would hurt himself if she did.

Philip Farr, mitigating, said Moy’s “destructive relationship with alcohol” had been a catalyst for these horrific acts.

Mr Farr said Moy became “so affected by alcohol that any recognition of appropriate behaviour have become wholly distorted”.

Jailing Moy for eight years Judge Katharine Moore said the defendant’s actions had not only resulted in physical discomfort for the victim but added the “emotional and psychological consequences are more enduring”.

Judge Moore said the victim had difficulty sleeping and had experienced a sense of turmoil.

She said Moy’s life had been “blighted” by his misuse of substances and his inhibitions “melted away” after he had been drinking to excess.

Moy was also ordered to sign on the sex offenders register indefinitely and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 20 years

Speaking after the case, DC Lisa Allen said: “We admire the bravery of this young girl for coming forward”.

