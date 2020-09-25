‘Predatory sexual offender’ gets suspended prison sentence for historical sexual offences against young boy

An 85-year-old man has been convicted of historical sexual offences against a young boy.

Philip Blanch, of Belaugh Avenue in Lowestoft, was sentenced last Thursday (September 17) at Kingston Crown Court for offences which took place in Runnymede, Surrey, between 1975 and 1977.

At the time of the sexual assaults, the victim was between 12 and 13 years old.

Mr Blanch will serve a 24 month prison sentence for each count to be served concurrently, suspended for 24 months. He is subject to an electronically monitored four month curfew from 7pm to 7am and was ordered to pay costs of £1,500.

The court heard that Blanch had also been convicted of 11 other sexual offences against young boys which took place in the Runnymede borough between the early 1960s and 1980s.

The court heard that he had also been found guilty of three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault following a trial at Guildford Crown Court in November 2014, following which he was sentenced to 40 months in prison and was put on the Sexual Offenders Register for life.

Detective Constable Fiona Clare, who investigated the case, said: “Philip Blanch is a predatory sexual offender who groomed and assaulted his young victim over a number of years.

“The victim worked at a local golf club who initially trusted Blanch, but Blanch took full advantage of that trust for his own gratification.

“I would like to commend the victim for his bravery in giving evidence and helping bring Blanch to justice.”

A spokesperson for the NSPCC commented on the case by saying: “Blanch appallingly abused a child who trusted him – but this case shows it is never too late to speak out and help bring predators to justice.

“We want those who have endured these offences to know they will be listened to when they speak out, regardless of how many years have passed since their ordeals took place, or who the abuser is.

“They can speak in confidence to trained counsellors at the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000, while Childline is there for young people on 0800 1111 or www.childline.org.uk.”