‘I want proof that knife attacker is deported’ - judge

A judge has asked for written confirmation that a dangerous offender who carried out a knife attack in Great Yarmouth is deported at the end of his 28-month sentence.

Petru Dragoi, 37, who has a long list of convictions back in Romania for offences including rape and robbery, carried out the knife attack in the early hours and then dumped the knife in St Peter’s Plain, before his arrest, a court heard.

The victim, who was a passenger in a car, suffered a stab wound to his bicep but was not seriously injured but a judge described Dragoi as a danger and would have imposed an extended sentence but for the fact it would mean Dragoi remaining in the UK for longer.

Dragoi, of Garfield Road, Great Yarmouth, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and wounding on February 28, this year.

Stephen Mather, prosecuting, said Dragoi got into an argument with a group in a parked car in Dene Side and had reached inside the car to stab the victim in the bicep with what was described as a hunting knife.

Mr Mather said the victim had not wanted to make any victim impact statement about his injury.

Jailing him for 28 months, Judge Andrew Shaw told Dragoi: “In my judgement you are dangerous.”

He said Dragoi had a long list of serious convictions in Romania and committed this offence not long after coming to the UK.

Judge Shaw said in the UK he could have faced a life sentence alone for the rape in which he had taken the victim to a secluded location before he raped and robbed her.

He said Dragoi had also committed robberies and thefts and in 2016 he had committed another robbery in Romania.

“You must have served that sentence and then at some point travelled to the UK and committed the knife attack not long after you arrived.”

He said it was no longer up to a judge to recommend deportation but in his case he wanted confirmation that he was deported.

“I regard it as wholly undesirable for you to remain in this country or ever enter in this country again.”

Danielle O’Donovan, for Dragoi, said that he wanted to return to Romania as soon as possible.

“He came to the UK in the hope of making some money.”