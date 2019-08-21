Police warning over Bank Holiday car meet

An entire county is being covered by a dispersal order this weekend.

Police say it covers the whole of Cambridgeshire, in response to information about a large car meet in Peterborough which "has the potential to move to other areas".

The order, which enables police to move people on from an area where they suspect their behaviour is anti-social, will be in place initially between 5pm on Saturday , August 24 and 10am on Sunday, August 25.

It has been granted under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, and allows police and support officers to direct a person to leave the area specified within the order if they have reasonable grounds to suspect their behaviour has caused, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public. Failure to comply with the order can result in arrest.

Insp Karl Secker, from the Peterborough neighbourhood policing yeam, said: "We are aware of the planned car meet on Saturday evening which has been advertised as a static meet which is not an offence, however the behaviour of some individuals following the initial gatherings sometimes leads to increased risk of injury to both members of the public and spectators.

"The last meet in Peterborough was a peaceful event with all enthusiasts behaving impeccably and no action was required. However, the dispersal order is in place and will allow us to take positive action should the meet turn into drifting or anti-social behaviour.

"This dispersal order gives us the power to make those causing the anti-social behaviour to leave the area with immediate effect and not to return within a specified period.

"Additionally if we believe a vehicle may be used to commit anti-social behaviour we have the power to seize the keys for the entire dispersal period."