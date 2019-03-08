Chef had 12 pints before smashing pub window, court hears

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A chef had drunk 12 pints before smashing a pub window, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Phelan, 36, of Ferry Road, Horning, had attended a house party in Acle on April 7 and at about 11.30pm, as he walked past The Kings Head pub, on The Street in the village, he threw a bottle through the window, Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that multiple witnesses saw Phelan wearing a brightly-coloured shirt and were able to identify him.

Prosecutor Denise Holland said Phelan had drunk 12 pints that night, was known to The Kings Head staff and would often drink there.

Landlord Olivia Scott had sought a restraining order and compensation of £1,000 but these were rejected by magistrate Sara Cantor due to the time that had passed since the incident and lack of proof provided for the cost of the replacement window. Phelan pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and was ordered to pay a £105 fine.