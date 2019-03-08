Search

Advanced search

Chef had 12 pints before smashing pub window, court hears

PUBLISHED: 16:38 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 17 September 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A chef had drunk 12 pints before smashing a pub window, a court heard.

Peter Phelan, 36, of Ferry Road, Horning, had attended a house party in Acle on April 7 and at about 11.30pm, as he walked past The Kings Head pub, on The Street in the village, he threw a bottle through the window, Norwich Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that multiple witnesses saw Phelan wearing a brightly-coloured shirt and were able to identify him.

Prosecutor Denise Holland said Phelan had drunk 12 pints that night, was known to The Kings Head staff and would often drink there.

Landlord Olivia Scott had sought a restraining order and compensation of £1,000 but these were rejected by magistrate Sara Cantor due to the time that had passed since the incident and lack of proof provided for the cost of the replacement window. Phelan pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and was ordered to pay a £105 fine.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich baker to close business after 12 years

John Watt, owner of Pye Baker in Norwich, has closed his business. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

WEIRD NORFOLK: Black Shuck appeared to a woman in Buxton at the precise moment her brother dropped dead

The phantom black dog of Buxton that foretold the death of a loved one. Picture: EDP Library/Sam Robbins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Report claims Norwich City chief Webber will sign new contract this week

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, pictured at Carrow Road earlier this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: The moment a child on a tricycle swerves in road in front of car

A motorist has highlighted the importance of road safety by sharing the dramatic moment a child swerved out into the road in front of him. Picture; Steven Ahsby
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists