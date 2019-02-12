Man spat on female police officer’s face as he was wrestled to the ground during arrest

Peter Crosby was arrested at Rose Lane, Norwich, where he spat on a police officer. Picture: Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

A 51-year-old Norwich man spat in a female police officer’s face as she grappled him to the floor during arrest.

Peter Crosby, of Duke Street, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleased guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, using threatening behaviour and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Prosecutor Victoria Bastock said on February 9 this year, police were called to Duke Street for a domestic matter where they found Crosby leaving in a vehicle looking intoxicated.

When he was stopped at Rose Lane he launched an aggressive foul-mouthed tirade against the officers and spat on one female officer’s face before being restrained on the ground where he kicked out at her.

He continued to shout and swear and refused to undertake a breath test.

Ms Bastock said Crosby has previous convictions for driving-related offences but these were more than 10 years ago.

Ryan Creek, mitigating for Crosby, said the defendant was disgusted with himself and had shown remorse.

He said Crosby had been emotional after an argument with his partner and wanted to get out of the house to get away from her, but accepted he had a couple of pints of alcohol.

Chairman of the bench Caroline Money handed Crosby a community order of 180 hours for the assault and failing to provide offences.

He was also banned from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay £150 compensation to the officer, £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.