Norwich murder trial to start in city next week

PUBLISHED: 16:47 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 06 November 2019

The flat at Dolphin Grove where James Greene was fatally injured. Photo: Luke Powell

The flat at Dolphin Grove where James Greene was fatally injured. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

The trial of a man accused of the murder of a 39-year-old who was attacked in a Norwich flat is due to begin next week.

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk policeJames Greene. Photo: Norfolk police

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June 6, following an incident at Dolphin Grove, where he lived.

Police had attended the address following reports of a disturbance and Mr Greene was taken to hospital but died in the early hours.

Peter Bruton, 26, of no fixed address, has previously denied murder.

Bruton attended Norwich Crown Court for a brief pre-trial review hearing on Wednesday (November 6).

The trial has been fixed for Monday, November 11.

In a statement released following Mr Greene's death, his family said they had been left devastated.

The statement said: We are devastated and shocked by James' death and would like to thank the staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for all of their support."

