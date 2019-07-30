Search

Man due in court over Norwich murder

30 July, 2019 - 06:31
James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

A 26-year-old will today appear in court over the murder of James Greene in his Norwich home in June

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June 6, following an incident at Dolphin Grove on June 4.

Peter Bruton, of no fixed abode, has been charged with his murder.

Bruton is listed for a plea and trial preparation hearing today at Norwich Crown Court.

A trial date has been pencilled in for November 11.

Ater the death, the family of Mr Greene said: "We are devastated and shocked by James' death and would like to thank the staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for all of their support."

