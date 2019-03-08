Jurors due to start hearing evidence in Norwich murder trial

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

A man has gone on trial for the murder of a 39-year-old man in a Norwich flat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday, June, 6, following an incident at Dolphin Grove, in Norwich, where he lived.

Police attended the address following reports of a disturbance and Mr Greene was taken to the hospital but died in the early hours.

You may also want to watch:

Peter Bruton, 26, of no fixed address, has denied murder and has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court.

A jury of five women and seven men were sworn in and Peter Gair, prosecuting, told them that the incident occurred at a flat in Dolphin Grove in which the two occupants were Mr Greene and Bruton,

He said that they would also be hearing from other residents in the area.

Mr Gair is due to open the prosecution case to the jury on Tuesday.

Ian James appeared for Bruton and the trial is due to last about two weeks.