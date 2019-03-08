Man denies murder of 39-year-old Norwich man

A man has denied the murder of a 39-year-old who died after he was attacked in his Norwich flat.

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday June 6, following an incident on June at Dolphin Grove, where he lived.

Police had attended the address following reports of a disturbance and Mr Greene was taken to hospital but died in the early hours.

Peter Bruton, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Greene when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution and Ian James appeared for Bruton, who was wearing a casual grey sweatshirt and jeans for the short hearing.

Judge David Goodin adjourned the case for a further case management hearing in October.

He remanded Bruton into custody and said that his trial was due to be held on November 11.