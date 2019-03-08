Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man denies murder of 39-year-old Norwich man

PUBLISHED: 11:39 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 31 July 2019

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

A man has denied the murder of a 39-year-old who died after he was attacked in his Norwich flat.

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday June 6, following an incident on June at Dolphin Grove, where he lived.

Police had attended the address following reports of a disturbance and Mr Greene was taken to hospital but died in the early hours.

You may also want to watch:

Peter Bruton, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Greene when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution and Ian James appeared for Bruton, who was wearing a casual grey sweatshirt and jeans for the short hearing.

Judge David Goodin adjourned the case for a further case management hearing in October.

He remanded Bruton into custody and said that his trial was due to be held on November 11.

Most Read

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Tributes to popular doctor who served town for 30 years

Former Dereham doctor Andy Marczewski. Picture: Courtesy of Dr Marczewski's family

Plumber guilty of fraud leaves more families thousands out of pocket

Kenneth and Sylvia Lynn said builder Stuart Otter failed to finish renovation works in their home in Beccles. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Police open fresh investigation into abuse allegations at school

A photo provided of one of the pupils being hit by teacher Benny Joergensen. He said the photo was taken on a trip to India in the mid-1990s. Photo: Submitted

Hotel’s ‘soul-destroying’ food hygiene rating lifted from zero in recent inspection

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest delayed into death of teenager involved in crash with cement mixer

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Yarmouth dad ‘shocked’ at daughter’s suspicious death

Lerwick, Shetland Islands. Picture: Balou46/Wikimedia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists