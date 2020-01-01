Search

Beach hut owner's plea after anniversary of arson attack

PUBLISHED: 11:23 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 25 January 2020

Pete Turner has pleaded for information after his beach hut in Winterton burnt down. PHOTO: Archant

Archant

A beach hut owner has pleaded for information 20 years after "losing everything" in an arson attack which turned roughly £30,000 worth of sentimental items into ashes.

Pete Turner's beach hut, which was behind Back Road in Winterton. PHOTO: ArchantPete Turner's beach hut, which was behind Back Road in Winterton. PHOTO: Archant

Pete Turner had owned his beach hut, behind Back Road in Winterton, for 27 years before the attack. Yet between December 19, 1999, and January 1, 2000, the beachhut was destroyed in a fire.

The 64-year-old, of St Margaret's Way, Fleggburgh, said: "A few years ago my beach hut was set on fire after it was broken into.

"I am trying to jog people's memories. I think there is still someone about who knows what happened.

"There was a lot of antique furniture and a pianola inside, all of which I owned when my mother was alive and was of great sentimental value to me. It was shocking to look through the ashes and see about £30,000 worth of gear gone up in smoke."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk police on 101.

