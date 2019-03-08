Search

Pet dog reunited with 'delighted owners' thanks to police

PUBLISHED: 08:52 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 10 May 2019

The dog with Suffolk police officers, prior to being reunited with owners. Picture: Halesworth Police

Archant

A dog who had strayed onto a busy road has been reunited with his owners.

Halesworth police officers helped reunite the lost spaniel, which had been spotted on the B1123 road at Linstead on bank holiday Monday, with its "delighted owners" after investigations.

In a post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page, it said: "Happy owners reunited.

"On bank holiday Monday, #HalesworthPolice helped locate the owners of this lost spaniel found straying on the B1123 at Linstead.

"The members of the public who found the pet were unable to take him to an animal home, so contacted police for help.

"With a bit of investigation, Facebook, Twitter posts, and the use of technology (pet scanner) we were able to track down his delighted owners.

"Goes to show pet microchips really do work."

