Search

Advanced search

Person arrested after crash sees car overturned and lamppost uprooted

PUBLISHED: 21:56 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:56 19 September 2019

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Archant

A person has been arrested after a car was overturned and a lamppost uprooted following a collision on a Norwich road.

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: ArchantA person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Officers attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Heartsease Lane, near Rider Haggard Road, earlier this evening (Thursday, September 19).

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "The driver sped off down Heartsease Lane before colliding into the back of a Peugeot, then spinning and rolling over, taking a lamppost from the ground."

They added: "The driver and young passenger of the Peugeot received cuts from showering glass and were bleeding."

The collision was described by a police spokesperson as having caused "minor injuries".

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: ArchantA person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

They also confirmed that one person had been arrested at the scene.

Firefighters from Sprowston and Earlham fire stations also attended the incident and made the scene safe, after being alerted at 8.25pm.

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: ArchantA person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: ArchantA person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: ArchantA person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

A140 closed after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash

Police at the scene of the accident between a car and pedestrian on the A140 near Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

Sale popcorn and crisps on offer as Kettle Foods open discount shop

Kettle Foods is set to open a discount shop on its site. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: How your GP surgery rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Shelves cleared as Tesco’s closing date looms

It has been labelled a 'ghost town' by customers. Picture: Contributed

A140 closed after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash

Police at the scene of the accident between a car and pedestrian on the A140 near Long Stratton. Picture: Simon Parkin

Serial burglar killed isolated victim in ‘wicked’ attack 22 years ago

Barbara Paulley was killed in her home by thieves in 1998. Photo: Archant

Norwich bakery shuts five days a week so owner can focus on ‘exciting projects’

Timberhill Bakery. Mike Sweetman and Natalie Stringer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists