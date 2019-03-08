Person arrested after crash sees car overturned and lamppost uprooted

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant Archant

A person has been arrested after a car was overturned and a lamppost uprooted following a collision on a Norwich road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Officers attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Heartsease Lane, near Rider Haggard Road, earlier this evening (Thursday, September 19).

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "The driver sped off down Heartsease Lane before colliding into the back of a Peugeot, then spinning and rolling over, taking a lamppost from the ground."

They added: "The driver and young passenger of the Peugeot received cuts from showering glass and were bleeding."

The collision was described by a police spokesperson as having caused "minor injuries".

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

They also confirmed that one person had been arrested at the scene.

Firefighters from Sprowston and Earlham fire stations also attended the incident and made the scene safe, after being alerted at 8.25pm.

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant A person has been arrested following a collision on Heartsease Lane in Norwich. Photo: Archant

You may also want to watch: