Published: 3:55 PM July 16, 2021

Police have launched an appeal after a Persian cat was stolen via a window in Wymondham. - Credit: PA

A Persian cat was stolen by a thief who grabbed it through the window of a house, police said.

The white and grey Chinchilla Persian cat, named Mila, was stolen from the Poppy Street area of Wymondham between 11pm on July 13 2021 and 7am on July 14.

Any information, please contact PC Morgan at South Norfolk Police on 101 ref Crime 36/50806/21.