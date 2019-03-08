Search

People affected by Norwich arson attacks urged to talk to police at special surgery

PUBLISHED: 12:15 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 01 July 2019

Firefighters working to extinguish a car targeted by arsonists on Appleyard Crescent. Photo: Submitted

Firefighters working to extinguish a car targeted by arsonists on Appleyard Crescent. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A spate of arson attacks in the Mile Cross area, which has left a mother of three too scared to sleep, has prompted police to hold a special surgery in the city.

Emma Carrgilson said she and her neighbours on Appleyard Crescent were living in constant fear following six weeks of arson attacks targeting bins, cars and a summer house.

Firefighters were called on Sunday, June 23 after a Hyundai Getz was engulfed in flames but after extinguishing the car they were alerted to a second fire in a summer house at Mrs Carrgilson's garden.

The incidents have prompted police to hold an Engagement Surgery on the green at the junction of Suckling Avenue and Rye Avenue on Thursday, July 4 between 10am and 11.30am.

People can come and get advice or support from police or raise any concerns they might have.

Anyone with information about the arsons should call police on 101.

