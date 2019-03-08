People to be given chance to protect bikes at police event in city

Bike owners are being given the chance to help protect their cycles at an event next month.

Police will be holding a bike registration event at Pilling Park Community Centre in Norwich on Sunday, May 12.

The event, which runs from 5.30pm until 6.30pm, at the Pilling Park Road centre is aimed at helping to deter thieves as well as reuniting owners with their bikes.

Meanwhile, Norwich Police have held a pop up surgery at Plumstead Road library today (Saturday, April 27).

The surgery, which ran until 1pm, gave people in the area a chance to get support or advice on local issues from the Heartsease Beat Manager, Pc Jamie Willetts.

To contact your Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) call 101.