Jailed this week: Murderer, burglars and knife attacker

Top left to right: Peter Bruton, Stephen Robbens. Bottom left to right: Robin Oakes, Paul Brine. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary/Archant Library Norfolk Constabulary/Archant Library

Take a look at what has been happening in Norwich Crown Court.

Peter Bruton

Bruton, 27 and of no fixed address, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Norwich Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of the murder of James Greene by a jury earlier this week.

Bruton had been staying at Mr Greene's flat in Dolphin Grove when he attacked him on the evening of Tuesday, June 4.

Officers were called to the address just before 10pm after reports of a disturbance at the flat and on arrival they found James Green unresponsive.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he died on Thursday 6 June of multiple organ failure as a result of asphyxiation.

Bruton did not turn up for his sentencing hearing but the case carried on in his absence.

He was given a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum term of 15 years and 191 days.

Stephen Robbens and Robin Oakes

Robbens, 50, and Oakes, 56, had been walking past a property in King Street, Norwich when they spotted the door had been left open.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim was having a bed delivered to his property in King Street, Norwich at the time of the burglary on September 9 this year.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said the delivery driver had taken his shoes off at the front door before taking the bed into the property where he was helped by the victim.

Mr Morgans said the door was left "insecure" as the bed was delivered.

He said the men entered the house taking a bag, which contained bank cards as well as the delivery drivers trainers.

The court heard Robbens, of Hearne Court, Norwich, who has 64 previous convictions for 244 offences, was a three strike burglar, meaning he was subject to a mandatory minimum term of three years in prison.

Oakes, of no fixed abode, Norwich, who has 73 convictions for 202 previous offences, appeared for sentence having previously admitted burglary, two counts of fraud, breach of a conditional discharge and possession of a bladed article.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Stephen Holt said it was a "mean" offence.

He jailed Robbens for a total of 28 months while Oakes was jailed for a total of 21 months.

Peter Brine

Brine, 66, stabbed his estranged wife and her friend in an alleyway on Riverside Road, Norwich, after she rejected pleas to have him back.

Norwich Crown Court heard during the trial that Brine had pulled a hunting knife from behind his back like a dagger before attacking his former wife.

Brine and his wife had been living apart for a few weeks after almost 40 years of marriage when he turned up and launched the attack.

He also injured her friend, who was trying to protect her from and disarm Brine.

Brine, of Randell Close, North Walsham, admitted two counts of wounding against both his former wife and her friend but was cleared following a trial of an alternative charge of attempted murder relating to his wife.

Judge Stephen Holt jailed Brine for 34 months and made him subject to a restraining order not to contact his former wife.