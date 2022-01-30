News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Neighbours shock and sadness after city murder

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:25 PM January 30, 2022
Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022.

Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The murder of 18-year-old Joe Dix in Norwich sparked shock and sadness among neighbours on the estate he lived on.

An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich.

An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman living in Vale Green, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she had heard Mr Dix was a "lovely lad".

She said: "All I know is that he was such a lovely guy. 

"Those that know him say he was a really lovely lad. It's such a shame." 

A forensic services van at Vale Green, Norwich, where Joe Dix who was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28.

Forensic services van at Vale Green after Joe Dix was fatally stabbed. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man, 53, who lives at Postle Mews, off Vale Green, said: “It’s horrible, it’s shocking.

“I just feel shocked and very sad - you think of that poor family.

“It’s only just started for them."

The man saw “armed police turn up” during the incident.  

Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022.

Vale Green in Norwich where Joe Dix was fatally stabbed. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Another man from Postle Mews said he looked out after his daughter “heard someone shout”.

“We came out and saw the ambulance.

“It’s a bit of a shock.”

A 38-year-old woman from Vale Green, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was "shocked" and "sad."


