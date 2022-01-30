Neighbours shock and sadness after city murder
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
The murder of 18-year-old Joe Dix in Norwich sparked shock and sadness among neighbours on the estate he lived on.
A woman living in Vale Green, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she had heard Mr Dix was a "lovely lad".
She said: "All I know is that he was such a lovely guy.
"Those that know him say he was a really lovely lad. It's such a shame."
A man, 53, who lives at Postle Mews, off Vale Green, said: “It’s horrible, it’s shocking.
“I just feel shocked and very sad - you think of that poor family.
“It’s only just started for them."
The man saw “armed police turn up” during the incident.
Another man from Postle Mews said he looked out after his daughter “heard someone shout”.
“We came out and saw the ambulance.
“It’s a bit of a shock.”
A 38-year-old woman from Vale Green, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she was "shocked" and "sad."