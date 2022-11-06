News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Scam warning after man tried to carry out roof repairs

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:00 AM November 6, 2022
A scam warning has been issued in Norfolk

A scam warning has been issued in Norfolk - Credit: Archant

People in Norfolk are being warned of doorstep cold callers that claim they can see issues with roof tiles and chimneys.

It comes after a man was alleged to have cold called a property in Thorpe St Andrew on Tuesday (November 1) and told the victim he was "there to fix a leak in the roof".

When the victim said they had no knowledge of this, the man was accused of making various claims before offering to go onto the roof to show the person the problem.

Having got to the roof, he then said there were issues with the chimney which needed fixing immediately.

The man then said he could do the work for £750 but the victim declined the offer before the supposed workman left the property.

Norfolk Trading Standards has advised people to never deal with cold callers looking to undertake work on or around the property or allow them access to homes, the roof or gardens.

If this happens, people have been urged to contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

