Police chief warns spikers could face jail after 33 attacks reported

33 incidents of spikings have been reported across Norfolk since the start of October, with the majority of those happening in Norwich. - Credit: Neil Perry/Archant

A police chief has warned that perpetrators found guilty of drink spiking will be handed a lengthy prison sentence.

It comes after 33 separate incidents were reported across Norfolk since the start of October 2021, with the majority of these reported in Norwich.

However, there have also been reports of spikings elsewhere in the county including King's Lynn, Dereham and Great Yarmouth.

There were also 11 reports relating to attacks in which an injection may have been used.

Detectives are currently investigating these incidents and enquiries are ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, officers are working with venues across the county, along with Late Night Norwich in the city, to ensure the night-time economy is a safe space for people to enjoy.

Chief Inspector Ed Brown, from Community Safety at Norfolk Police, said: “With increased awareness of this type of incident in recent weeks we are still seeing an increase in reports of spiking.

“Such offences are serious crimes and we are taking these reports seriously. Officers are continuing to work with the night-time economy to identify those responsible and understand the motive behind such incidents."

Mr Brown added that over 20 officers would be patrolling key night-time areas each night in Norwich across Friday and Saturday to provide a safe place for people to enjoy themselves.

“We will also be working in partnership with venues to support and safeguard anyone who believes they may have been a victim," he said.

“I would urge anyone that believes they have been a victim of spiking to speak to staff at the venue and contact the police as soon as possible so we can maximise investigative opportunities. We will be prioritising forensic recovery where there is a suspect to determine in which cases drugs have been administered.

“If your intention this weekend is to go and spike someone then be aware that this will have serious consequences for you when you are caught.

"Everyone is aware of this now and is working together to make the night time economy a safer space.

“Anyone found to be committing these crimes will be dealt with robustly by the police and could face a lengthy prison sentence.

“If you think someone has been spiked, then you should let bar staff or a door supervisor know and contact police. Stay with the person you suspect has been spiked and seek medical help immediately if their condition worsens.”

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.