Norfolk people due in court over Extinction Rebellion print protests
PUBLISHED: 13:46 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 15 September 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
A number of people from Norfolk are due in court later charged in relation to Extinction Rebellion protests at a printworks which delayed deliveries of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.
More than 50 people were charged with obstruction of the highway following the XR protest in Waltham Cross on September 4.
The charges relate to an event outside Newsprinters print works that started at around 10pm when protesters blockaded the highway outside the print works preventing vehicles from accessing the site.
Those due at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on November 27 include Gilbert Murrey, 62, of Hawthorne Avenue, Hellesdon, Mark Fletcher, 45, of Alexandra House, Thomas Wyatt House, Norwich, Gabriela Ditton, 26, of Silver Road, Norwich, Jennifer Parkhouse, 68, of Vale Green, Norwich and Nicola Stickall, 50, of High Road, Needham.
