Norfolk people due in court over Extinction Rebellion print protests

Extinction Rebellion members protesting at the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne. Picture: PA Wire/Yui Mok Two protesters use bamboo lock-ons to block the road outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire. PA Wire/PA Images

A number of people from Norfolk are due in court later charged in relation to Extinction Rebellion protests at a printworks which delayed deliveries of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 50 people were charged with obstruction of the highway following the XR protest in Waltham Cross on September 4.

The charges relate to an event outside Newsprinters print works that started at around 10pm when protesters blockaded the highway outside the print works preventing vehicles from accessing the site.

Those due at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on November 27 include Gilbert Murrey, 62, of Hawthorne Avenue, Hellesdon, Mark Fletcher, 45, of Alexandra House, Thomas Wyatt House, Norwich, Gabriela Ditton, 26, of Silver Road, Norwich, Jennifer Parkhouse, 68, of Vale Green, Norwich and Nicola Stickall, 50, of High Road, Needham.