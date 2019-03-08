Woman accused of carrying 12-inch blade banned from shops

Pearl Draper leaving Norwich Magistrates' Court. Photo: Peter Walsh Peter Walsh

A woman is to go on trial accused of having a knife with a 12-inch blade in public.

Pearl Draper, 43, was charged with possessing a knife after officers seized the weapon from a handbag following a stop and search on Prince of Wales Road on Saturday (June 22).

Draper, of no fixed abode, has pleaded not guilty to the offence.

She appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (June 25) when a trial was fixed for August 8 this year.

Draper also entered guilty pleas to a number of shop thefts, including Primark, on June 6 this year, Lidl, on June 15 this year, an RSPCA store on March 7 this year and Sainsbury's on May 2 this year.

Sentencing on those matters has been adjourned until after the end of the trial in August.

Draper has been released on bail with conditions, including that she cannot enter any retail premises, save for the Vauxhall Street Pharmacy in Norwich and Sainsbury's in Queen's Road, Norwich.

She must also report to Bethel Street Police Station, twice a week, on a Monday and a Wednesday.