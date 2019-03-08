Woman denies carrying knife with 12-inch blade in Norwich

Pearl Draper appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman has denied possessing a knife with a 12-inch blade in Norwich.

Pearl Draper, 43, was charged with possessing a knife after officers seized the weapon from a handbag following a stop and search on Prince of Wales Road on Saturday (June 22).

Draper, of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty to the offence when she appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday (June 24).

She has been ordered to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (June 25) when she faces other matters.

She was granted unconditional bail.