New PM must provide policing resources to meet extra demands

Opinion

Norfolk's PCC says the new prime minister must make resources available for policing. - Credit: Archant

Like many, I’m watching the Conservative leadership contest with interest.

My particular focus, as Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, is what the candidates are promising to do.

I’m sure the successful candidate will have made pledges about law and order that would need to be honoured.

However, politicians are good at giving out additional tasks but are less good at providing additional resources.

There is already an "expectation gap".

People expect to see police officers conducting visible beat patrols. They also expect officers to be visible doing other things such as looking for missing people, keeping an eye on rowdy kids and policing public events.

Meanwhile, the government expects the police to tackle crime.

Theresa May, as Home Secretary in 2010, told the police that “Your job is to cut crime, no more and no less.”

Priti Patel, when she became Home Secretary in 2019, similarly told the police that “when the 20,000 additional officers are through the door, people will want to see a difference. Less crime. Safer streets. No excuses.”

The "expectation gap" arises because much of the crime the police are tackling takes place outside public visibility.

Domestic abuse, for example, accounts for 24 per cent of all reported crime in Norfolk but largely happens behind closed doors.

It follows that, while the police are working flat out within communities, they are often not as visible as people would like. There’s a need to bridge this "expectation gap".

The first requirement is more police officers. Numbers have increased from 1,500 in 2017 to 1,800 today.

However, given the need to provide cover 24 hours day, seven days a week and 52 weeks of the year, there are probably only around 250 officers on duty at a given moment to serve a county of nearly a million people.

The "thin blue line" is already stretched thin before a day’s work begins.

The second requirement is to get more of those officers out into our communities.

The chief constable, responding to both my Police, Crime and Community Safety Plan and his own professional instinct, has increased police visibility through initiatives such as "Park, Walk & Talk" and high-visibility patrols targeting areas of concern identified by the StreetSafe app.

My inbox suggests that people are noticing an increase of police visibility.

Importantly, this is being achieved without compromising the core business of tackling crime. The "expectation gap" is being bridged.

There is, of course, more work to be done on both sides of the gap.

However, the greatest constraint is that, while the demand placed on the police increases, the resources available to the police to respond to that demand do not keep up.

I hope that the successful candidate in the leadership contest would have made sensible pledges about law and order.

I hope that they would then provide additional resources to match the additional demands that these pledges would have placed on the police.

The police already face a significant challenge in satisfying the demands of the two competing sides of the "expectation gap".

It is essential that the "thin blue line" is not stretched too far by good political intentions that are not matched with appropriate additional resources.

Giles Orpen-Smellie is Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk