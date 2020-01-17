Crime commissioner asks people to consider second council tax rise

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner is asking people if they're willing to see an increase of £5.06 or more on their council tax bill in order to support the county's police.

Lorne Green, Norfolk's police and crime commissioner (PCC), has launched his annual budget consultation setting out the challenges facing the county's police and asking for peoples' views on how best to tackle them.

Among the questions being put to people, Mr Green is asking people whether or not they would be prepared to pay more council tax to help fund the police and, if so how much.

The three options being put to people are; no increase, an increase of 2pc (£5.06 per year based on a Band D property) or an increase of more than 2pc a year.

The PCC is required by law to set the budget for Norfolk Constabulary and, as part of this, decide how much the public contributes to the policing element of the council tax they pay.

Last year the precept was increased by 10.45pc equivalent £24 per year.

Mr Green said it was "imperative" to hear the views of as many Norfolk residents as possible before making a decision on the policing budget, he said: "Every year, a large majority of the Norfolk public has supported an increase in the police precept to ensure the Norfolk Constabulary can continue to provide a high-quality service.

"Raising taxation is a decision no-one wants to take, particularly at a time when, for so many, incomes are stretched.

"However, we are faced with some stark choices and I need to fully understand how supportive you are of the different options available to keep Norfolk safe and build long-term resilience."

The consultation will is open from, Monday December 16 until Friday January 17 2020.

People can have their say by taking the online survey or by getting in contact with the Norfolk PCC office by post, telephone on 01953 424455 or by emailing: tellLorne@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

The full consultation document is available on request, and hard copy survey forms can be viewed via: www.norfolk-pcc.gov.uk/documents/finance/budget/202021/ConsultationDocument-Survey-Only.pdf