Your chance to quiz Norfolk’s chief constable

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 4:25 PM September 21, 2021   
People will have a chance to question Norfolk's chief constable when the police accountability forum is held next month. 

Norfolk residents are invited to submit their questions, ahead of the police and crime commissioner (PCC) Giles Orpen-Smellie holding the second of his new accountability meetings with senior officers. 

Known as the PCC Accountability Meeting, the aim of the sessions is to publicly hold the police to account for their delivery of the county’s police and crime plan, where they will be questioned, challenged and scrutinised on how the constabulary is serving the county. 

The event takes place virtually on Wednesday, October 20, and will see Mr Orpen-Smellie question the chief constable and senior officers, as well as putting questions to them that have been submitted by people in Norfolk. 

Questions can be submitted by Wednesday, October 6 and full details of how to submit a question can be found at norfolk-pcc.gov.uk/key-information/accountability/pcc-accountability-meeting/ 

